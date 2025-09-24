A585 Fleetwood Road reopens after crash near Windy Harbour junction

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 24th Sep 2025, 15:03 BST
A major road leading to the M55 has reopened following a collision this afternoon.

The closure affected the stretch of the A585 Fleetwood Road between the M55 and Grange Road, near the Windy Harbour junction.

Congestion was also building on Mile Road as drivers attempt to join the A585, but it has since cleared.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A585 Fleetwood Road was closed in both directions following a collisionplaceholder image
The A585 Fleetwood Road was closed in both directions following a collision | Google/ AA

Lancashire Police said the closure was due to a “minor injury” collision.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The A585 in Lancashire is closed northbound between the B5269 near Thistleton and A586 near Larbreck due to a collision.

“Emergency services are on scene.”

In an update posted at 6pm, the traffic agency confirmed the road had reopened.

Related topics:LancashireM55BlackpoolDriversTraffic
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice