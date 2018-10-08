A585 Fleetwood Road reopened following serious collision

The busy A585 road at Greenhalgh has reopened following an earlier collision in Thistleton.

The crash involved a blue Dacia and a silver Skoda, which happened at the junction of Fleetwood Road and Thistleton Road, close to Thistleton Lodge shortly before 3pm.

The blue Dacia overturned in the collision and both a man and a woman in the vehicle have been injured.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "The man has sustained minor injuries however the woman has complained of chest and back pains."

The road was closed between junction three of the M55 and Mile Road.

The fire and ambulance services were both at the scene.

Police warned motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes if possible.

The road was closed for nearly three hours.