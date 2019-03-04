A young man's testicular cancer shock spurs his girlfriend to do the 10K in Blackpool for Rosemere Cancer Foundation in Preston

A woman raised more than £3,000 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, which has supported her boyfriend who had testicular cancer.

Ellie Higham took part in a 10k through Blackpool’s Stanley Park, with her dad Steven, brother William, 20, and his friend Harry Ellams, 20, of Preston, raising a total of £3,100.

Ellie’s boyfriend, Liam Cryer, 24, was diagnosed with the disease last autumn after confiding in her that he had a found a lump.

Following his keyhole surgery to remove the lump, Liam, supported by Ellie and both their families, is now committed to help raising awareness of the condition.

Ellie Higham, her boyfriend Liam Cryer and Rebecca, from Rosemere

Ellie, 22, of Lytham, said: “Liam is very sporty and athletic – much more than me – and would have also done the run had he been well enough. If this cancer can happen to Liam, it can happen to any man. As well as raising money, we wanted the run to be about raising awareness too.

“We are very grateful to everyone who sponsored us and to everyone who has sent Liam messages of support.”

According to Cancer Research UK, testicular cancer is this country’s most common cancer affecting men between the ages of 15 and 49.

Speaking of Liam’s, diagnosis, Ellie added: “We were devastated. It was such a shock as we had gone on holiday and came home with something more serious.

“Saying the word has such bad connotations, but in reality it is not that bad for Liam.

“He will be fine after treatment. He had to have three months of chemotherapy.

“By April he should be finished, and we will go from there.”