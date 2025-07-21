Surprise visitors delight locals on Blackpool beach

A pod of dolphins was spotted off Blackpool’s coast this morning drawn in by warm weather and calm seas.

Blackpool’s coastline had a magical start to the day as a pod of dolphins was spotted just off the shore over the weekend.

The unexpected visitors were seen frolicking in the calm, sunlit waters, drawing excitement from early beachgoers and passersby.

According to Blackpool Beach Patrol, the sighting occurred thanks to a spell of warm weather and unusually gentle tides - perfect conditions for marine life to venture closer to land.

Captured in stunning photographs by the Beach Patrol team the dolphins appeared to be in high spirits, swimming gracefully and occasionally breaching the surface.

The images quickly made the rounds on social media, with locals and visitors expressing awe and delight at the rare sight.

Dolphin spotted off the coast of Blackpool. | Facebook

A local resident said: “I saw seals in there a few weeks back when it was warm. I’ve lived here for 30 years and this is the first time seeing something like that. It was lovely to watch!”

While dolphin sightings along the Lancashire coast are not an everyday occurrence, they are becoming slightly more frequent during warmer months, especially when sea conditions are calm.

Bottlenose dolphins are the most commonly seen species in UK coastal waters often travelling in pods and known for their playful behavior.

Beach authorities have reminded the public to enjoy such sightings responsibly. While it’s tempting to get close for the perfect photo, interfering with wildlife can be harmful to both animals and people.

They encourage observers to admire from a safe distance and report any unusual behavior to local wildlife organisations.

Today’s dolphin sighting has lifted spirits and brought a touch of wonder to Blackpool's already vibrant seafront.

As the summer continues many are now keeping their eyes on the water in hopes of another breathtaking encounter.