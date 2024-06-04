A Serbia sell-out for Preston's festival of footy!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just a fortnight to go until England kick-off in Germany, their first group game on 16th June is a table top-out!

All tables for the opener against Serbia at Preston’s Euros Fanzone have been sold, with only a quarter of standing tickets are available.

Standing tickets are available at just £6 per person and you’ll have fully stocked bars to choose from at the Flag Market, along with a hot food offer, guaranteeing a great atmosphere.

Preston BID, in partnership with leading regional law firm, Harrison Drury and supported by Smooth Radio North West, have announced that they will transform the Flag Market into a ticket-only arena, so fans can gather and watch the matches as they are beamed from across the continent.

John Chesworth, executive chairman of Harrison Drury, said: “We are delighted to have sold out the tables for the first England game. We are hoping that the lads can do the job on the pitch and ensure more of the events are sold too.

“There’s been a real taste for tickets in the run-up to the tournament and we are hoping the stars align so that the weather is good, the football is great and the atmosphere inside the Flag Market matches the event.”

England play three group matches against Serbia on 16th June, before entertaining Denmark on the 20th, followed by their final group match against Slovenia on 25th June.

Guests will be able to watch the matches on a high definition 33 square metre screen, used at the British Grand Prix, Edinburgh Film Festival, and at countless movie premieres.

The 2021 Fanzone achieved widespread commendation; securing national TV coverage for the city as well as being recognised as one of the ‘events of the year’, in the ATCM National Awards.

The event’s bars will be delivered by venues from the city centre, with food coming from Preston’s very own ‘Spud Bros’.