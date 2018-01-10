A marathon bid for Cash for Kids in Lancashire

Two women are on the run to help disadvantaged children across Lancashire.

Heather Buckel and Stephanie Blakeley are aiming to raise £1,500 each for Cash For Kids.

They are currently in training to do the London Marathon in April and they have already taken part in the Lancaster half Marathon late last year, raising funds for the popular children’s charity run by Rock FM.

Heather, 43, of Fulwood, said: “Steph and I attend Slimming World at The Wilbraham Club, in Preston, and we decided to take up running and do the London Marathon for Cash for Kids.

“Neither of us had ever ran before, so it was a massive challenge.

“About five years ago I had lots of trouble and pain with my spine and legs and could hardly walk at times. I had an operation two years ago and I am much better, but I do get pain at times.

“With all the problems I’ve had I’m very unfit and can’t even run a mile so to try my best to run the London marathon is going to be very hard but an amazing experience and I’m very determined to do it.

“We have already done the Lancaster Marathon and I have raised £1,227 and Stephanie, of Bamber Bridge, has raised £1,515.

“Both Steph and I have been helped through our training by Graham Vickers, who is a member of Wesham Roadrunners and PNE fan group North End Soul on Facebook.”

Steph, a consultant for Slimming World at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Ribbleton and The Wilbraham Club, in Preston, said: "I have often watched the London Marathon and felt inspired so when Cash for Kids said there was a space for us we jumped at it. We have been training three times a week and up to half marathon status. We have joined Wesham Roadrunners and Graham has been a great help there, giving us lots of encouragement."

To support Heather and Steph visit https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/london-marathon-2018/fundraisers/hev%20nes%20buckel%20/ and https://www.cashforkidsgive.co.uk/campaign/london-marathon-2018/fundraisers/steph-blakeley/

Steph's Slimming World groups meet at St Mary Magdalene's Church in Ribbleton on Mondays at 9am, 11am, 5pm and 7pm and The Wilbraham Club, in Preston, on Wednesday evenings at 7pm.