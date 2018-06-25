A life of adventures great grandma Florence celebrates 100th with a ride down memory lane

In her 100 years Florence Yapp has enjoyed many an adventure not least on the tandem bike she shared with husband Joel.

This month her family and friends at the Highcliffe Rest Home organised a little surprise delivery for her milestone birthday with a tandem bike arriving at the Chorley care home for an afternoon of reminiscing.

Florence in her younger years

Florence nee Barton was born the second of 10 children living in a two bedroom house in Newtown, Wigan.

Her father was a collier, and her mother and grandmother ran a grocery shop in the front of the house.

The family lived in one room at the back of the house, cooking on a coal range.

At the age of 14 Florence went to work at Enfield Mill in Pemberton, but for most of her career worked as a seamstress.

A keen cyclist she was a much loved member of Wigan Wheelers. Sunday trips from Wigan would go as far as Chester or Ribchester.

Florence married Joel Yapp in 1940, and has two children, five grandchildren, and seven great grandchildren.

In the last part of her career, Florence went to work at Leyland Motors, and now lives at Highcliffe Residential Home in Chorley.

Jackie Murphy from Highcliffe said it had been an enjoyable afternoon for all.