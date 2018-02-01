A festive theme for perfect day

Have your say

A winter wedding with a festive theme was planned down to the final detail for Cassandra Rowe and Jonathan Meek.

In fact, Cassandra shared the highs and lows of organising a wedding with Lancashire Post readers in our popular bride-to-be column, and all the hard work paid off for a perfect day.

Jonathan and Cassandra Meek.

The couple, who have made their home in Manchester, tied the knot at Farington Lodge, Leyland.

They met nine years ago when they both worked in the same supermarket, but ironically didn’t meet until Cassandra visited the store as a customer.

Cassandra, 30, a clinical co-ordinator, said: “The proposal was just perfect.

“We were in Prague up in the clock tower in December, the roofs were covered in snow, the Christmas markets were below us and a brass band was playing a Christmas song as Jonathan went down on one knee.”

They tied the knot at the stunning venue on December 2, surrounded by their family and closest friends.

“Our wedding day was full of surprises,” said Cassandra.

“I was given some beautiful jewellery from my fiancé and a letter from my mum, the tears fully flowed.

“I surprised Jonathan with a sports car which picked him and the groomsmen up from our house and drove them to the venue, complete with bubbles to drink on the way.

“I also taught all the guests a dance, that was a memory from our last holiday, and a few songs.

“After the first dance we all gathered on the floor to surprise him.

“It was lovely seeing all the festive touches come together, and I loved getting married under a Christmas archway.

“The day was full of so many amazing memories and so many happy tears.

“The speeches, for me, were one of my favourite parts as you get a true peek of the soft side and I felt the most love I ever have.”

Jonathan, 29, who works with a clinical supply team, added: “Seeing Cassandra come down the aisle was the most beautiful moment, and I felt my heart skip a beat.”

They honeymooned in Mexico.