A diamond anniversary for a love that blossomed at Leyland Motors

It was an office romance that blossomed outside work for Gerald and Audrey Marsden.

It was an office romance that blossomed outside work for Gerald and Audrey Marsden.

Audrey and Gerald Marsden on their wedding day

As they celebrate their diamond anniversary, they can still remember the day they met, as they caught each other’s eye outside the Gables pub while they were having their dinner.

They began dating, sharing their tales of work, as they were both based at Leyland Motors.

Audrey, 78, worked in the office, whilst Gerald, 80, was on the shop floor.

They married a few years later at St Gerards Church in Lostock Hall and have three sons, as well as five grandchildren and six great grandchildren.

Audrey later worked at Leyland and Birmingham Rubber Company, testing rubber.

She said: “Like all youngsters who worked at Leyland Motors, we sat on the wall eating lunch and that’s how it started. We never saw each other at work. It was all done over our dinner time.

“We have celebrated our ruby and golden anniversaries and we don’t realise how fast time goes. We have a loving family who we see all the time, and so we don’t have time to be lonely.”

Their daughter-in-law, Christine Marsden, added: “It is a big achievement to have reached 60 years. They get on so well together. They have had their ups and downs but they work well together.”

The pair celebrated with a family party at The Priory Club, in Leyland.