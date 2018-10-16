A Christmas gift to four lonely strangers

Four ‘lonely’ folk are set to meet up for the very first time for a Christmas Day dinner.

A kind-hearted gesture from a Leyland pub will bring the foursome together for the free feed.

The Old Leyland Gates, Golden Hill Lane, is organising the festive get together. Now people are being asked to put forward nominations so the four can be chosen.

General manager Paul Carlton, 30, of the Old Leyland Gates, put out a message on social media about his offer.

He said: “With Christmas coming up very soon, I’m looking to give away a table for four on Christmas Day complete with a bottle of prosecco.

“My idea is I’d like to make sure that four local people who would most likely end up spending their Christmas alone will be able to have a full meal and a drink in the company of others.”

Anyone who would like to nominate someone for the offer is encouraged to make contact with Paul either at the pub or on the pub’s Facebook page.

The generous and festive-spirited offer has been widely praised on social media.

Carol Flowers posted: “I wish there were a few more people like you the world would be a better place. Hope you have a great Christmas.”

Bob Walker said: “A very generous gesture as it’s not as if tables would be empty.”

And Delia Rutlidge added: “I hope you find four lovely people. It’s such a lovely gesture.”

Paul, who comes from Leyland explained: “Christmas is a special time for many people but can also be a difficult time if you’re on your own. Pubs are often the heart and soul of a community and a space for people to meet in a friendly atmosphere where everyone is welcome.

He said there was a chance that the four who are chosen for the three course meals at the Greene King-run pub could be “meeting a friend for life”.

“That’s the beautiful thing about it,” said Paul, who has been at The Old Leyland Gates since May.

“I’m a Leyland lad, my dad was a firefighter here

for years, we still live in Leyland and giving something back to my home town is perfect.”

He added: “It’s such a friendly and welcoming community and I’d like the pub to be able to do its bit to support the wonderful community spirit we have here in Leyland.”

Nominations can be sent to the pub’s email address: 6833@greeneking.co.uk

The kind-hearted folk of Leyland are no strangers to looking after others at Christmas.

The Place family centre opened last Christmas Day afternoon for people to have some company and also for those who needed some food.

Organisers hope to do the same this year and are seeking donations.

Anyone interested can contact 01772 465006.