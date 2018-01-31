'A car nearly came through our window' says Preston business owner

Bosses at a Preston business say a delay in replacing road barriers at a busy junction is posing a safety risk.

A serious road smash in October damaged barriers at the mini-roundabout in Walton-le-Dale.

And an out-of-control vehicle last week came within metres of smashing through the window of Stonehouse Homes estate agents.

Owner Karen Rushe said: “I’ve reported it and asked for the barriers to be replaced, there’s always accidents on the roundabout, drivers don’t realise it’s there.

“Something needs to be done, a car nearly came through our window.”

Mrs Rushe has also called for road markings, including the circle in the middle of the roundabout, to be restored as it has become faded and difficult to see.

County Hall has said the damaged barriers are due to be repaired later this month.

However, they have maintained their purpose is not as a traffic barrier but more as a guide for pedestrians.

The roundabout, at the junction of Victoria Road and Chorley Road is on a busy through-route close to the village’s Capital retail park.

A spokesman for Lancashire County Council said: “The incident on Friday damaged a pedestrian barrier as well as loosening a number of others.

“We’ll be replacing the damaged barrier in the coming weeks, and resetting the others, as well as replacing two more which were damaged during an incident involving a motorcycle before Christmas.

“The barriers are there to prevent pedestrians from crossing where it would not be safe to cross, and guide them towards the formal crossing points which have been provided. They are not designed to act as a safety barrier to protect pedestrians from vehicles.

“The safety record at this junction is generally good, with no pattern of collisions resulting in injuries.

“The give way markings are in good condition, and the directional markings are visible but will need to be renewed in the future.”