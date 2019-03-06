A 24 hour charity trampoline bounce is coming to Preston

A 24-hour charity extravaganza is set to take place this month in support of Papyrus, a youth suicide prevention charity, and a trampoline society.

Students from the trampoline society at the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) have organised a 24-hour bounce at Preston City Trampoline Club as well as a raffle and cake sale with vegan options.



Funds raised will be split equally between the two groups to not only support Papyrus’ teams in Lancashire but to help the trampoliners get to their big competitions.



Lucy Jane, one of 28 members of the trampoline society, said Papyrus is close to the hearts of her team.



She said: “I found out that in 2017 there were more than 170 young people who sadly killed themselves. Young people can often be overlooked or we aren’t supported. You can phone (Papyrus) whenever you want to up to the age of 25, it’s very inclusive.”



The student, from Penwortham, said the risky nature of her chosen sport often means insurance is expensive and leaves students from lower income backgrounds unable to pay the joining fees.



Lucy Jane, 20, is hoping the extra boost will mean more squad members can head along to their competitions which take place around the country as well as make the group more accessible.



Ahead of the next competition over in Dublin, she said: “We are a little bit short of money so we want as many of the squad to be present.”



In the squad’s bounce last year £1,500 was raised with half going towards Rosemary Cancer Charity.



Lucy Jane is appealing to businesses for raffle donations in the hope that it will be another spectacular year for fund-raising.



The event takes place on March 16 to 17 from 9am and costs £5.