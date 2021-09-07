999 emergency number restored after service goes down on landline phones across Lancaster

The service went down on some landlines at approximately 1.35pm, affecting around 3,000 properties in the Lancaster area.

But the police, fire and ambulance services could still be reached by dialling 999 on a mobile phone.

At around 3.40pm, the fire service confirmed the fault had been resolved.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"The earlier reported fault on the 999 phone lines has now been resolved," a spokesman said.

It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.

For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.