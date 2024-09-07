96 dazzling shots of BBC Radio 2 in the Park including Craig David, Sugababes, Sting, Snow Patrol & Kim Wilde

Published 8th Sep 2024, 00:08 BST

The first day of BBC Radio 2 in the Park has been a huge success.

Thousands of people gathered in Preston’s Moor Park to end the summer with the party of all parties.

Music fans enjoyed performances from Craig David, Sugababes, Sting, Snow Patrol & Kim Wilde.

The concludes with a final day of music on Sunday.

Check out our amazing pictures of the day taken by the Lancashire Post’s and Blackpool Gazette’s very own professional photographer Neil Cross.

Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David

1. Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David

Fans at BBC Radio 2 in the Park waiting to see Craig David | LEP Photo: LEP

