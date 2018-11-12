Lostock Hall Remembrance Day service

9 poignant Remembrance Day pictures that show how Lancashire honoured the war dead

Thousands gathered to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday across Lancashire yesterday.

Here are 9 pictures from the region's services that marked 100 years since the end of the First World War.

Service of remembrance at Blackpool cenotaph to mark the centenary of Armistice Day.

1. Blackpool Remembrance Day service

Members of the public along with veterans and local councilors attend the Garstang Remembrance Sunday service which took place at St Thomas' Church and then onto the Memorial in Croston Rd.

2. Garstang Remembrance Day service

Remembrance Day service in Astley Park, Chorley.

3. Chorley Remembrance service

The Lancaster Remembrance Day service, commemorating 100-years since the end of WW1, was held at the Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall.

4. Lancaster Remembrance Day service

