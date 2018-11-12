9 poignant Remembrance Day pictures that show how Lancashire honoured the war dead Thousands gathered to remember the fallen on Remembrance Sunday across Lancashire yesterday. Here are 9 pictures from the region's services that marked 100 years since the end of the First World War. 1. Blackpool Remembrance Day service Service of remembrance at Blackpool cenotaph to mark the centenary of Armistice Day. jpress Buy a Photo 2. Garstang Remembrance Day service Members of the public along with veterans and local councilors attend the Garstang Remembrance Sunday service which took place at St Thomas' Church and then onto the Memorial in Croston Rd. jpress Buy a Photo 3. Chorley Remembrance service Remembrance Day service in Astley Park, Chorley. jpress Buy a Photo 4. Lancaster Remembrance Day service The Lancaster Remembrance Day service, commemorating 100-years since the end of WW1, was held at the Garden of Remembrance, Lancaster Town Hall. jpress Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 2