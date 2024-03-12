9 photos as Blackpool's Thirsty?Alehouse reopens in style
The Thirsty? Alehouse on Church Street was packed for its grand re-launch on Friday March 8.
Businesswoman Emee Gladwin, who heads a new team of staff, said: "There was a really good turn-out.
"We had people who used to be regulars under the previous owners, we had local business people and even people who run other microbars came out to support us.
"The atmosphere was great."
The bar first opened in 2021 with pals Paul Highham and Garry Dawe and the pair brought in some innovative ideas - including an area styled around the legendary Hacienda club in the Manchester of the 1980s and 90s.
But the Thirsty? Alehouse closed down and the premises remained empty for some time.
However, Emee signed the lease last October months of planning and renovating, it is now open.
Original co-owner Garry Dawse was among those who tuned out for the launch.
The front bar is in the traditional style of a pub, with a tasteful dark green colour theme, with wooden tables and seats.
The middle section retains that unusual Hacienda style, with yellow and black stripes, industrial-style bollards and pictures of gigs by iconic Manchester-based bands of the time.
The third area is where the big changes come in - the ultra modern interior has a far more feminine touch, with a flowery wall, pink neon sign and comfortable seats in bright red and green.
There are a wide range of drinks to suit all tastes, light snacks such as German bratwurst and also some Filipino cuisine.
The bar is open seven days a week, from noon until 11pm, except on Sundays, when it shuts at 10pm.