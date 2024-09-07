86 dazzling shots of BBC Radio in the Park day 2 with Travis, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Rylan and Vernon Kay

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 7th Sep 2024, 18:47 BST
Updated 7th Sep 2024, 19:44 BST

Thousands of music fans have been in for a treat as Travis, Shaznay Lewis, Pixie Lott, Rylan and Vernon Kay have taken to the stage at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston.

The weather remained dry as the crowds gathered at Moor Park.

Here collected 87 fabulous photos take by the Lancashire Post’s and Blackpool Gazette’s photographer Neil Cross.

See if you can spot yourself or someone you know in the crowd.

DJ Tony Blackburn at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

1. DJ Tony Blackburn at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

DJ Tony Blackburn at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday | Neil Cross LEP Photo: Neil Cross LEP

Angela Griffin at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

2. Angela Griffin at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

Angela Griffin at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday | Neil Cross LEP Photo: Neil Cross LEP

Music fans arriving at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

3. Music fans arriving at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

Music fans arriving at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday | Neil Cross LEP Photo: Neil Cross LEP

Music fans arriving at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

4. Music fans arriving at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday

Music fans arriving at BBC Radio 2 in the Park in Preston on Saturday | LEP Photo: LEP

