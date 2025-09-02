A former timber yard could be turned into an estate of 75 homes, if plans are given the green light by Chorley Borough Council.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rowland Homes has made an application to transform a seven-acre site off North East Avenue, Railway Road, Brinscall, formerly owned by James Donaldson Group Limited. The site currently consists of various steel portal frame industrial units, offices, loading bays and compounds, associated with it’s previous use.

Rowland Homes want to remove what’s there and redevelop the brownfield site with 75 dwellings in 12 different property styles, consisting of eight two-bedroom houses, 31 three-bedroom houses, and 36 four bedroom houses. Properties would be a mix of terraced, semi-detached, and detached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposed access is from a new road off Railway Road, and Rowland Homes state the properties would “compliment the local architectural style and the materials used in their construction will be in keeping with the local character.” Facing materials proposed will be a mixture of red and buff brick, with grey concrete roof tiles of slate appearance.

Rowland Homes have already bought the site, and if passed, it would be their third active development in Chorley, alongside sites at Euxton and a recent acquisition at Cuerden.

The proposed site layout for Rowland Homes site in Withnell | Rowland Homes

Jonathan Pickthall, Land Director at Rowland, said:“We are excited about this acquisition as it provides a great opportunity to remediate and redevelop old industrial premises for high-quality family housing within the village setting of Brinscall.

“The site has excellent access to the M61, M65 and M6 motorways. We are pleased that this acquisition enables the James Donaldson Timber Group to relocate to Botany Bay Business Park and expand its timber business, creating more jobs for local people. We look forward to bringing a vibrant new community to life."#

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said this development reflects Rowland’s ongoing commitment to transforming underutilised brownfield land into thriving residential communities that meet the needs of modern families.

Chorley Borough Council will make a decision in coming weeks.