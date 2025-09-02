75 homes planned for timber yard in this Lancashire village near Chorley
Rowland Homes has made an application to transform a seven-acre site off North East Avenue, Railway Road, Brinscall, formerly owned by James Donaldson Group Limited. The site currently consists of various steel portal frame industrial units, offices, loading bays and compounds, associated with it’s previous use.
Rowland Homes want to remove what’s there and redevelop the brownfield site with 75 dwellings in 12 different property styles, consisting of eight two-bedroom houses, 31 three-bedroom houses, and 36 four bedroom houses. Properties would be a mix of terraced, semi-detached, and detached.
The proposed access is from a new road off Railway Road, and Rowland Homes state the properties would “compliment the local architectural style and the materials used in their construction will be in keeping with the local character.” Facing materials proposed will be a mixture of red and buff brick, with grey concrete roof tiles of slate appearance.
Rowland Homes have already bought the site, and if passed, it would be their third active development in Chorley, alongside sites at Euxton and a recent acquisition at Cuerden.
Jonathan Pickthall, Land Director at Rowland, said:“We are excited about this acquisition as it provides a great opportunity to remediate and redevelop old industrial premises for high-quality family housing within the village setting of Brinscall.
“The site has excellent access to the M61, M65 and M6 motorways. We are pleased that this acquisition enables the James Donaldson Timber Group to relocate to Botany Bay Business Park and expand its timber business, creating more jobs for local people. We look forward to bringing a vibrant new community to life."#
He said this development reflects Rowland’s ongoing commitment to transforming underutilised brownfield land into thriving residential communities that meet the needs of modern families.
Chorley Borough Council will make a decision in coming weeks.