Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual Walk in the Dark event returned on Saturday night, with around 400 people putting their best feet forward.

The 11-mile trek started at Chorley and South Ribble Hospital at 8.15 pm, with participants walking in the dark to Rosemere Cancer Centre at Royal Preston Hospital.

The team at St Saviours Church in Bamber Bridge, located at the halfway point of the walk, opened their doors for refreshments and a toilet.

There were also medals and well deserved refreshments at the end, as well as a fab warm-up and entertainment on the night from Zumba with Jaime and The Worldwise Samba Drummers.

All funds raised help support life-changing projects for the benefit of local cancer patients, wherever they are cared for across the region.