A Leyland dental surgery has announced it is opening a waiting list for 500 new NHS patients.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Seventy One Dental in Towngate will be opening the waiting list at 1.30pm on Thursday, September 18, and it will remain open until the list is full.

Surveys by Healthwatch and the British Dental Association (BDA) in 2022 and 2024 have consistently shown that a large majority of NHS dental practices are not accepting new adult patients. The Office for National Statistics last October revealing that 96.9 per cent of those who do not have a dentist and who tried to access NHS dental care were unsuccessful.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although a waiting list isn’t a confirmed place, a spokesman for Seventy One Dental said: “As places become available, we will contact patients to arrange registration appointments (please note there is no timescale for this).”

Seventy One Dental | Google Maps

How to get on the waiting list

To join, anyone interested should send their full name, date of birth and telephone number to: [email protected]

Any emails sent before 1.30pm on September 18 will not be added to the waiting list. Staff have also asked people not to call the practice about the waiting list, as the reception team are separate from the NHS waiting list team.

The practice and how to find it

Seventy One Dental was formed in 2021 when Station and Grove dental practices amalgamated, moving to a new, larger building at the old JobCentre at 71 Towngate (next to the old Aldi).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is parking to the rear of the practice which customers can access via Lancastergate and Spring Gardens, around the corner near the library. There are 16 'pay and display' bays for customers to use, as well as a limited number of free parking spaces.

It is also located on the 111 bus route running from Preston to Seven Stars.

Need for dentists

Latest figures suggest that in Preston, the proportion of adults seen by an NHS dentist in the past 24 months is 36.5 per cent. In South Ribble, the figure is just 33 per cent, despite the area being Lancashire’s second-lease deprived, according to the English index of multiple deprivation.

The figures for the proportion of children seen by an NHS dentist in the past 12 months are 52.3 per cent for Preston and 56.3 per cent for South Ribble. Source: NHS Business Services Authority (BSA).