50 firefighters battle blaze at warehouse in Brindle

More than 50 fire fighters are battling a large blaze at a warehouse in Brindle, say fire services.

Crews from across the county were called out to Brindle Mill in Bournes Row after an automatic fire alarm sounded at a warehouse.

Four fire engines initially attended the call just before 10am on Wednesday. This was scaled up to ten engines, an aerial ladder platform and a stinger.

The fire initially started on the first floor of the two-storey warehouse which measures 100m x 30m.

Witnesses have reported that items are "exploding."

A spokesman for the fire service said: "The fire has broken into the roof area and the aerial ladder platform is in attendance.

The fire broke out at the warehouse this morning PIC: Adam Rainsbury

"we are working to bring the fire under control and to stop it from spreading.

"The control room has passed a message to Network Rail to ask them to slow their trains down on the neighbouring track due to a large smoke plume.

"We would advise any drivers in the area, who can see smoke to exercise a similar caution."

Fire crews have confirmed that nobody has been injured in the incident.

Residents in the area are being asked to keep their windows and doors closed.

Lancashire County Council have confirmed that St Joseph's primary school has been closed and that children have been relocated to neighbouring school Brindle Gregson Lane. All parents have been informed.

More follows