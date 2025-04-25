Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Senior reporter Aimee Seddon shares her entertainment guide to five things to do next week in Central Lancashire and the Fylde Coast as we welcome the first May Bank Holiday.

Preston

Preston Weekender is back next wekeend. | n/a

First up in Preston, it’s the highly anticipated Preston Weekender between Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.

Headlining this year is the world famous DJ Pete Tong and one of the UK's biggest bands of the 90s, Embrace.

The May Bank Holiday bonanza, which will again take place on the city's historic Flag Market, will also feature the best talent from the region.

Each day the event runs between 6:30pm and 10:30pm and tickets are £20 per person.

Chorley

Runners during last year's Chorley 10k event. | National World

Over in Chorley, Sunday May 4 sees the return of the Chorley 10k and 2k Family run event.

The organisers, Chorley Council, in conjunction with Fylde Coast Runners, are looking forward to welcoming runners back to the streets of Chorley and Astley Park for a bigger and better event this year.

The Family Run starts at 9:30am, has a minimum age limit of 4 and costs £6.50 per person whilst the 10k starts at 10:30am, has a minimum age of 15 and costs £25 per person.

Registration is required for both runs.

Even if you're not running, you can still cheer on the competitors, and there'll be plenty to enjoy at the Run Village in the town centre.

South Ribble

White Collar Boxing are hosting a family fun day at Bamber Bridge Football Club. | Google Maps

In South Ribble, Bamber Bridge Football Club will host a White Collar Boxing event on Saturday, May 3.

After 10 years working across Preston, Chorley & South Ribble, White Collar Boxing are moving outdoors for the first time for a family day event.

As well as boxing, expect live music, DJs, food and entertainment.

Doors open at 1pm and tickets are £30.

Fylde Coast

A scene from Only Fools and Horses The Musical featuring Del Boy.: Credit: Johan Persson | Johan Persson

Over on the Fylde Coast, Only Fools and Horses is on at the Blackpool Winter Gardens Opera House between Tuesday, April 28 and Saturday, May 3.

Based on John Sullivan's legendary television show, this critically acclaimed home-grown musical comes direct from a record-breaking four-year sold-out run in London's West End.

With a script and original score written by John's son, Jim Sullivan, and comedy giant Paul Whitehouse - who also plays grandad-, prepare to get reacquainted with Britain's most lovable rogues and experience the classic comedy, brought to life on stage through an ingenious script and 20 hilarious songs.

Tickets start from £29.

Craig Revel Horwood brings a night of big songs, tall tales, and glamour to Blackpool in May. | submit

Also in Blackpool, Craig Revel Horwood brings his new show ‘Revelations- Songs Boys Don’t Sing’ to the Blackpool Grand Theatre on Sunday, May 4.

The iconic Strictly Come Dancing is celebrating the release of his debut solo album, Revelations, with this special evening that will feature songs, tell tales and glamour.

The show runs between 7:30 and 10:00pm and tickets are still available, costing £39.50 each.