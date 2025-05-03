5 month long road closure & other major roadworks starting in Preston next week

Lasting between one day and five month, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

As there are 88 roadworks beginning between Monday, May 5 and Sunday, May 11, we have only listed those involving closures, stop/go boards and temporary traffic lights.

So take a look at the roadworks you will most want to be aware of this week, including how long the work is scheduled to last and why:

Preston roadworks

Garstang Road, Preston What: Two-way signals Why: S278 licence works carried out by Westshield Ltd on Garstang Road, Newsham, Preston. When: May 5-Jun 15

Henrietta Street, Preston What: Road closure Why: [Utility repair and maintenance works] Road closure needed in order to remove and install 2 new primary transformers and 6.6kV switchgear, and remove 33kV switchgear works to take place over the duration of the permit When: May 5-Oct 3

Lea Road, Preston What: Multi-way signals Why: Road closure and 2 way lights works, excavate and install new gas main for new development by Aptus Utilities. s50 licence on Lea Road, Preston. When: May 5-June 27