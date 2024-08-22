49 fab pics of students across Lancashire opening their GCSE results

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:25 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 15:55 BST

Take a look at this picture gallery of students up and down the county receiving their GCSE results today.

This morning, thousands of students in Lancashire nervously opened their GCSE results after years of hard work.

You can read all about the latest results day news from across Lancashire in our blog here but below we have shared some of the fabulous photos of our county’s students enjoying the day.

Congratulations to all those who received their results today and we wish you luck with whatever comes next!

GCSE results day at Penwortham Girls High School

1. Penwortham Girls High School (1)

GCSE results day at Penwortham Girls High School | NW

Pupils pose with their results

2. Penwortham Girls results day (2)

Pupils pose with their results | NW

Penwortham Girls jump for joy!

3. Penwortham Girls High School (3)

Penwortham Girls jump for joy! | NW

Two delighted friends

4. Penwortham Girls results day (4)

Two delighted friends | NW

