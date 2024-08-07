No wonder really, Rumours was probably Blackpool’s most iconic late night venue for a generation and when they said a reunion would be held, tickets were hot. And what followed was an amazing night, just like the old days. In fact it was so good, the organisers are planning another for October 12th! Did you go, or do you know someone who did? Check out the first of three galleries which wrap up a successful event. Photos courtesy of Licklist and Trilogy
33 retro pics to take you back to classic nights out at Blackpool Yates's Wine Lodge and Rumours nightclub
