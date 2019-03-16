41-year-old Lancashire man tries to fool Suffolk police into thinking he is 17

A 41-year-old man from Lancashire tried to convince police in Suffolk that he was in fact 17-years-old after being caught speeding.

The man had travelled down south with four members of his family in a grey Peugeot Partner to attend a wedding when he was allegedly caught speeding by police officers.

The Peugeot Partner which was seized. Credit: Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team

Officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said the driver claimed he was 17-years-old after he was pulled over.

After some checks were completed his true identity was found along with his correct age of 41. The man was reported for the alleged speeding offence as well as reportedly having no insurance or licence.

The Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team @NSRAPT tweeted: "Family of 5 have driven down to Suffolk from Lancs for a wedding. The driver claimed he was 17. After some checks his true identity was found along with his correct age of 41. Reported for speeding, having no insurance and no licence. Vehicle seized."