Lidl has finally confirmed the opening date for its new Penwortham store.

The German retailer had always suggested the branch off The Cawsey would open on Thursday, February 20, and now it has been set in stone.

Spanning 1,334m², the store will feature the discounter’s renowned bakery, popular Middle of Lidl, and customer facilities, including toilets with baby-changing stations. Outside, there will be ample parking for both cars and bicycles, including electric vehicle charging points, whilst solar panels on the roof will help power the store.

In a boost for the local economy, the multi-million-pound investment is also creating around 40 new jobs.

Stuart Jardine, Regional Head of Property at Lidl GB, commented: “It’s an incredibly exciting moment for us as we announce the opening date of our newest store in Preston. This investment not only strengthens our presence in the city but also provides those living in the area with increased shopping choice and new job opportunities. We’re confident that Preston shoppers will love our latest location and we can’t wait to welcome people through the doors in the coming weeks.”

Opening hours

The store will be open from 8am–10pm Monday to Saturday and 10am–4pm on Sundays. Local shoppers can look forward to Lidl Plus offers and complimentary food sampling throughout the opening weekend.

When the Post visited last Thursday, the outer shell looked to be complete, with the car park fully marked out, signage and lighting columns erected, fencing up, and workers making final landscaping touches. Planting is expected to lime trees, hornbeams, maidenhair trees, Norway maples, dozens of tall grasses at the entrance, hundreds of English lavenders around the car park area, and 73 compact guelder roses.