39 Lancashire businesses given new food hygiene ratings - here's what they scored

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 20th Jan 2025, 19:14 BST

39 establishments in Lancashire have been awarded newly updated hygiene ratings by the Food Standards Agency.

When dining out, you want reassurance that the café or restaurant you're visiting is clean, safe, and well-maintained.

That's where the Food Standards Agency (FSA) comes in.

The FSA rates food-serving businesses on a scale from zero to five, assessing factors like hygiene, the condition of facilities, and how well businesses manage food safety practices.

39 establishments in Lancashire recently received updated ratings. Here's how they fared:

Rated 2 on December 11.

1. Gin and Brews, High Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1EA

Rated 2 on December 11. | Daniel Martino

Rated 4 on December 11.

2. Thornton Fisheries, Victoria Road East, Thornton, FY5 5HT

Rated 4 on December 11. | Google

Rated 5 on November 19.

3. The Farmers Arms, Halsalls Square, Great Eccleston, Preston, PR3 0YE

Rated 5 on November 19. | Google

Rated 5 on January 10.

4. Tinderbox, Breck Road, Poulton-le-Fylde, FY6 7AA

Rated 5 on January 10. | Google

