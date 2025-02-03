31 of the most romantic restaurants in Lancashire for an unforgettable Valentine's Day date

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 14:22 BST

Valentine's Day is just around the corner, so now is the perfect time to secure a table at one of Lancashire’s finest dining spots.

Whether you're after a cosy, candlelit dinner or a stylish venue with stunning views, Lancashire offers a variety of spots that will set the perfect mood.

Still undecided on where to take your special someone? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

From intimate dining rooms to grand, luxury restaurants, here are 31 of the most romantic restaurants in the county to make your Valentine’s Day unforgettable:

1. Mi Casa Su Casa

Red Bank Road, Bispham, Blackpool, FY2 9HZ | 4.8 out of 5 (409 Google reviews) | "Enjoyed a lovely tasty meal served by the excellent front of house staff." | Google

2. Th'Owd Tithe Barn

Church Street, Garstang, Preston, PR3 1PA | 4.1 out of 5 (1,068 Google reviews) | "Nice and cosy ambience, good quality drinks and food, smooth service." | Google

3. La Bottega

Abingdon Street, Blackpool, FY1 1PP | 4.9 out of 5 (490 Google reviews) | "Good food and wine, chilled music and all at a reasonable price." | Google

4. Quite Simply French

St George's Quay, Lancaster, LA1 1RD | 4.6 out of 5 (689 Google reviews) | "The place has a great atmosphere inside and all the staff were super friendly." | Quite Simply French

