31 of the best cocktail bars in Lancashire for unique and delicious drinks

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 17th Jan 2025, 16:30 BST

Looking to enjoy an unforgettable cocktail in Lancashire?

This gallery highlights 31 of the best-rated cocktail bars in the county, each offering something unique.

Whether you prefer a sophisticated setting, creative cocktails or an exciting atmosphere, these spots are sure to impress:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers."

1. Saoko Cocktail Club

Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." | National World

Photo Sales
Stanley Street, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NJ | 4.8 out of 5 (38 Google reviews) | "The cocktails are amazing! Got to try a few of them if you visit."

2. The Stage Door

Stanley Street, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NJ | 4.8 out of 5 (38 Google reviews) | "The cocktails are amazing! Got to try a few of them if you visit." | Neil Cross

Photo Sales
North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff."

3. Bloom Bar

North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff." | Gerald England

Photo Sales
Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.4 out of 5 (106 Google reviews) | "Great service, food and fab cocktails with friendly attentive staff."

4. No. 16 On The Hill

Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.4 out of 5 (106 Google reviews) | "Great service, food and fab cocktails with friendly attentive staff." | Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:LancashireCocktailsDrinks
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice