31 of the best cocktail bars in Lancashire for unique and delicious drinks

This gallery highlights 31 of the best-rated cocktail bars in the county, each offering something unique.
Whether you prefer a sophisticated setting, creative cocktails or an exciting atmosphere, these spots are sure to impress:
1. Saoko Cocktail Club
Clifton Street, Blackpool, FY1 1JD | 4.9 out of 5 (68 Google reviews) | "The staff are proud of their work and can't do enough for the customers." | National World
2. The Stage Door
Stanley Street, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3NJ | 4.8 out of 5 (38 Google reviews) | "The cocktails are amazing! Got to try a few of them if you visit." | Neil Cross
3. Bloom Bar
North Pier, Blackpool, FY1 1NE | 4.3 out of 5 (982 Google reviews) | "Great cocktails, great views and good staff." | Gerald England
4. No. 16 On The Hill
Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD | 4.4 out of 5 (106 Google reviews) | "Great service, food and fab cocktails with friendly attentive staff." | Google
