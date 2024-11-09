31 more super cute pictures of Lancashire school starters in Preston as they embark on their learning journey

By Aimee Seddon

Published 9th Nov 2024, 12:48 BST

September was a scary and daunting time for parents and reception age children as they embarked on the learning journey for the first time.

The Lancashire Post has madei t’s annual visit to school in and around Preston to document this momentous occasion in the lives of these special young ones.

These 31 pictures show just how happy and well these youngsters have adjusted to school life.

Take a tour of our gallery to see if you can spot your loved ones.

School starters at St Mary and St Michael

1. School starters at St Mary and St Michael

School starters at St Mary and St Michael | nw Photo: nw

School starters at St Mary's Chipping

2. School starters at St Mary's Chipping

School starters at St Mary's Chipping | nw Photo: nw

School starters at St Marys catholic Great Eccleston

3. School starters at St Marys catholic Great Eccleston

School starters at St Marys catholic Great Eccleston | nw Photo: nw

School starters at St Mary and St Benedicts

4. School starters at St Mary and St Benedicts

School starters at St Mary and St Benedicts | nw Photo: nw

