3 arrests after drugs, weapons and cash seized in Preston

Have your say

Three arrests have been made after police drugs raids in Preston.

Preston Police said: "At around lunchtime today #Team5IR have executed two warrants at addresses in the Avenham area .

Police let themselves into the property

"Following Intelligence gathered in relation to drug dealing activity, officers from Team 5 proactively applied for warrants under the Misuse of Drugs Act from Preston Magistrates Court.

"Having used the big red key to enter, three people have been arrested from both address and a large quantity of class A drugs, cash, and weapons have been seized and off our streets!"

Police added: "#Team5IR and Preston Police continue to target those who are responsible for crimes related to drugs and weapons."

If you have any information call 101 or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.