2nd hand car? Here's 10 dream used cars for under £50,000
Can you get a dream car on a budget? We think you can.
Dream cars are meant for bedroom wall posters, right? Well, that's not always the case - and if you're lucky, you might be able to get the car of your dreams for a reasonable sum of money. We've chosen a £50,000 budget, and found 10 of the very best 'dream' cars you could realistically buy with it...
1. BMW Z1
BMW's striking Z1 may not be your stereotypical dream car, but it's one we feel is worth considering. For starters, the doors go up and down electronically - and it's hard to describe just how cool this is
Think 'classic car' and your brain is probably forming the picture of an E-Type. Still touted as one of the most beautiful cars ever built, this picture of classic elegance is unlikely to ever depreciate in value again