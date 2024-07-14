Hundreds of football fans across the county watched with baited breath the Three Lions attempt to bring football home this summer.

Tonight England battled it out against Spain to win the Euro 2024 tournament. Spain won the match 2-1.

Fanzones have been a popular destination with revellers cheering on the home side.

Lancashire’s biggest fanzone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool has been a firm favourite.

Tonight it was packed with fans cheering England.

But lady luck was not on side - as a late Spanish goal stole the win from the England team.

1 . Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

2 . Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales

3 . Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain | Dave Nelson Photo: Dave Nelson Photo Sales