29 amazing pictures of football fans supporting England in Euro 2024 final at Blackpool's Winter Gardens

Vanessa Sims
By Vanessa Sims

Editor Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette

Published 14th Jul 2024, 20:41 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2024, 21:58 BST

Lancashire dared to dream - but unforunately football is not coming home.

Hundreds of football fans across the county watched with baited breath the Three Lions attempt to bring football home this summer.

Tonight England battled it out against Spain to win the Euro 2024 tournament. Spain won the match 2-1.

Fanzones have been a popular destination with revellers cheering on the home side.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone.

Lancashire’s biggest fanzone at the Winter Gardens in Blackpool has been a firm favourite.

Tonight it was packed with fans cheering England.

But lady luck was not on side - as a late Spanish goal stole the win from the England team.

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain | Dave Nelson

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain | Dave Nelson

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain

Fans at Blackpool's Winter Gardens Fanzone celebrating England's goal in the Euro 2024 final against Spain | Dave Nelson

Lancashire football fans come out to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain at the Winter Gardens fanzone in Blackpool

Lancashire football fans come out to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain at the Winter Gardens fanzone in Blackpool

Lancashire football fans come out to cheer on England in the Euro 2024 final against Spain at the Winter Gardens fanzone in Blackpool | Dave Nelson

