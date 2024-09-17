Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A 26-year-old from Leyland has died suddenly while on holiday.

The Post understands that Nathan Crompton Spencer had been in Spain with his parents Karl and Lizann when he died unexpectedly on September 5.

It is the latest in a series of tragedies to beset the family. Karl had four children, but one daughter died four months ago and another daughter died two years ago.

Now the community is rallying round to support the family, and a £10,000 Go Fund Me appeal has been launched to help pay the family’s expenses in Spain and ensure they can fly home together.

A fundraising appeal has also been circulated around Baxi, where Nathan’s dad, Karl Spencer, works as a Key Operator in the logistics department in Preston. He has given permission for the Post to share the news.

The appeal from Karl’s colleagues states: “We cannot comprehend what Karl and his wife Lizann must be going through, now that they are also having to cope with the loss of their son.

“Karl and Lizann now have to wait for the Spanish authorities before they can bring Nathan home on the same flight as them, so they can start to plan his funeral. A week after Nathan’s death, they still don’t know how they are going to travel home with Nathan as it remains unclear how much support they will receive from their travel insurance. A family friend has set up a Go Fund Me page to help them pay all the bills in Spain and travel home together.

“Baxi’s Management Team have pledged that Baxi will make a company contribution to the Go Fund Me page, and Karl and Lizann remain in our thoughts as they recover from this tragedy.”

The Go Fund Me appeal has already received more than £3,300 in donations. It states: “Please help us get Nathan and his family home. Nathan Crompton Spencer was a 26 year old lad. He had an amazing life with his mum, dad, and his loved ones.

“Nathan was a big part of the online gaming community and loved spending time with his family. Nothing was too much for him, he would help anyone if he could. Nathan was very much loved by many and always will be.”