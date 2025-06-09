Nearly 3,000 people braved the rain to gathered on Moor Park for the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Race for Life 2025
So far, the events have raised a running total of more than £250,000 for Cancer Research UK. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Race for Life 2025
These vital funds will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Race for Life 2025
Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Race for Life 2025
Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.