25 pictures as runners brave the rain for Cancer Research UK's Race for Life at Moor Park

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 9th Jun 2025, 16:43 BST

People across Preston united against cancer on Saturday by taking part in Race for Life.

Nearly 3,000 people braved the rain to gathered on Moor Park for the 3k, 5k, 10k and Pretty Muddy events.

Take a look at our gallery below:

So far, the events have raised a running total of more than £250,000 for Cancer Research UK.

1. Race for Life 2025

So far, the events have raised a running total of more than £250,000 for Cancer Research UK. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

These vital funds will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer.

2. Race for Life 2025

These vital funds will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England.

3. Race for Life 2025

Every year around 44,700 people are diagnosed with cancer in the North West of England. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters.

4. Race for Life 2025

Now organisers are sending a heartfelt message of thanks to everyone who put their best feet forward as well as their supporters. | Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

