When it comes to festive fun, you don’t always need to spend a fortune.

Parks and playgrounds are some of the best - and most affordable - ways to enjoy quality family time over the Christmas holidays.

Whether it’s enjoying a scenic walk, letting the kids burn off some energy at the playground, or simply taking in the seasonal beauty, Lancashire’s parks have something for everyone.

We asked our readers to share their top picks, and we’ve rounded up the best of the bunch.

In no particular order, here are 25 parks they recommended for a great family day out this festive season:

1 . Worden Park Worden Lane, Leyland, PR25 3DH | 4.7 out of 5 (3.8k Google reviews) | As well as offering more than 60 hectares of meadows, woodlands and playing fields, Worden Park also includes a range of attractions in its historic grounds. | "Loads of open space, cracking kids play area and very ample car parking." | Google Photo Sales

2 . Stanley Park West Park Drive, Blackpool, FY3 9HU | 4.6 out of 5 (5.7k Google reviews) | Stretching across 390 breath-taking acres, this oasis of elegance boasts a magical blend of architecture, horticulture and recreation. | "Absolutely beautiful place to walk around and kids love it." | Terry Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Williamson Park Quernmore Road, Lancaster LA1 1UX | 4.7 out of 5 (5,353 Google reviews) | Home to the iconic Ashton Memorial and 54 acres of park and woodland, with spectacular views across Morecambe Bay to the Lake District fells. | "We have been here a few times and absolutely love it, as does our dog." | VisitLancaster Photo Sales

4 . Moor Park Moor Park Avenue, Preston, PR1 6AS | 4.4 out of 5 (2.6k Google reviews) | The Grade II* listed Moor Park sits on the outskirts of Preston city centre, retaining a Green Flag Award in recognition of its heritage and maintenance. | "A lovely park for various activities to keep your mind and body active." | Visit Preston Photo Sales