25 of the best butchers in Lancashire for your perfect Christmas dinner

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Dec 2024, 14:04 BST

If you’re already planning for Christmas Day, here are some of the best local butchers in Lancashire.

With the festive season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the big day – with Christmas Dinner sure to be at the forefront of those preparations.

Whether you’re searching for a turkey or something else to take centre stage on December 25, we’ve compiled a list of some of the county’s best rated butchers – according to Google reviews.

Take a look below:

1. Choice Meats Catering

2. Honeywell’s

3. G&K Mitchell & Son

4. Ward Field Farm Shop

