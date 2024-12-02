25 of the best butchers in Lancashire for your perfect Christmas dinner

With the festive season fast approaching, now is the perfect time to start getting ready for the big day – with Christmas Dinner sure to be at the forefront of those preparations.

Whether you’re searching for a turkey or something else to take centre stage on December 25, we’ve compiled a list of some of the county’s best rated butchers – according to Google reviews.

Take a look below:

1 . Choice Meats Catering Dickson Road, Blackpool, FY1 2JS | 4.8 out of 5 (162 Google reviews) | "Fantastic service from the staff and quality meats, pies, cheeses as usual." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Honeywell’s Eaves Lane, Preston, PR4 0BH | 4.8 out of 5 (661 Google reviews) | "Great meat and grocery products, excellent service and friendly staff." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . G&K Mitchell & Son Lytham Road, Blackpool, FY4 1RF | 4.7 out of 5 (50 Google reviews) | "Great choice of quality meat and the pies/pastry's are amazing." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Ward Field Farm Shop Plungington Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 3PQ | 4.8 out of 5 (105 Google reviews) | "Great service, great prices, great quality." | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales