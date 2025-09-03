The organisers of Wharles’ Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival wanted to bring families together for one last outing before the start of the new school term.
Find our full picture gallery from the event below:
Wharles played host to the second Lancashire Steam and Vintage Festival, returning on August 30 and 31 after its successful debut last year with two packed days of family entertainment. | Neil Cross
The event was staged on farmland off Salwick Road, kindly donated by host farmer David Martin. | Neil Cross
Circus performers inside the Big Top kept families entertained, with acrobats performing throughout the weekend. | Neil Cross
Live music set the soundtrack for the weekend, including a Neil Diamond tribute act that had the crowd singing along. | Neil Cross