The price of Brent crude fell to $63.86 a barrel on Thursday following reports that the Opec oil cartel and its allies may increase their production for July, despite weaker global demand for fossil fuels.

The price of crude is now well below the $80.53 a barrel average recorded last year, a fall that has helped to put pump prices at their lowest level in almost four years.

The RAC motoring group said petrol prices in the UK fell by 2p a litre in April, the second consecutive monthly fall, to an average of 134.1p a litre, while diesel prices fell from 142.6p to 140.6p.

The latest data showed that pump prices have now fallen further, to 132.50p a litre for petrol and 138.80p a litre averaged across the UK.

The RAC forecasts that fuel prices will continue to fall.

Using data from petrolprices.com , these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Monday, May 26:

2 . Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY Petrol - 127.7p/ Diesel - 134.7p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google Photo Sales

3 . Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ Petrol - 127.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 25.05.25) | Google Photo Sales