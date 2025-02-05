The price of petrol and diesel has risen for the fourth straight month, making unleaded 5p a litre more expensive than it was at the start of October and diesel 6p more, new data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

Petrol went up 2p a litre in January to an average of 139p (136.9p at start of 2025) and diesel by nearly 3p to 145.7p (from 142.9p).

The RAC says the rises have been driven by a mid-month spike in the oil price which saw the cost of a barrel shoot up above $80 for several days.

This, together with a slight weakening in the value of the pound which made wholesale fuel more expensive to buy, had an unwelcome effect on the UK’s forecourts.

RAC head of policy Simon Williams said: “It’s not been a good start to 2025 for drivers at the pumps with prices going up for the fourth month in a row. Sadly, filling up is now nearly £3 more expensive than it was at the start of October.

“We hope this trend won’t continue and that prices drop back down again. Much, of course, depends on global oil supply and demand.

“While the price of oil can be notoriously volatile, there’s reason to think forecourt fuel prices may get cheaper in the coming months as some analysts are predicting an average oil price nearer to $70 this year.”

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Wednesday, February 5:

Euro Garages, Saddle Inn, Sidgreaves Lane, Lea Town, Preston, PR4 0RS Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 135.7p (Prices updated 31.07.25)

Sainsbury's, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 139.9p (Prices updated 01.08.25)