21 of the cheapest diesel and petrol stations in and around Preston as prices continue to fall

By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd May 2025, 18:19 BST

These are the cheapest places to fill your vehicle in and around Preston as prices continue to fall.

Fuel came down by 2p a litre in April making for the second month of falling prices at the pumps, data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.

While petrol dropped across the UK from an average of 136.1p to 134.1p and diesel from 142.6p to 140.6p, the RAC believes the reductions should have been far greater due to the fact oil traded significantly below $70 for the whole of April, in contrast to March when it was above this level.

Based on the wholesale costs retailers have been paying for new supplies, the RAC believes the average price of both petrol and diesel should be 4p lower than it is today – around 130p for unleaded and 136p for diesel.

A full tank of unleaded for a typical family-sized car with a 55-litre tank now costs just under £74 (£73.76), while the diesel equivalent is £77.34.

Using data from petrolprices.com, these are the cheapest places to fill up in and around Preston as of Friday, May 2:

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 02.05.25)

1. Tesco, Towngate, Leyland, PR25 2FN

Petrol - 128.9p/ Diesel - 135.9p (Prices updated 02.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 01.05.25)

2. Gulf, Millbrook Way, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0XW

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 137.7p (Prices updated 01.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 02.05.25)

3. Asda, Sheep Hill Lane, Clayton-le-Woods, Chorley, PR6 7JY

Petrol - 129.7p/ Diesel - 136.7p (Prices updated 02.05.25) | Google

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 02.05.25)

4. Morrisons, Olympian Way, Leyland, PR25 3UR

Petrol - 129.9p/ Diesel - 136.9p (Prices updated 02.05.25) | Google

