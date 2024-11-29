16 temporary traffic lights, road closures and other roadworks starting in Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Published 29th Nov 2024

Numerous roadworks will begin across Preston, South Ribble and Chorley next week, including dozens of temporary traffic lights.

Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Two-way signals | Why: Excavations to lay new gas mains and service.

1. Garstang Road, Preston: Dec 3 - Dec 5

Two-way signals | Why: Excavations to lay new gas mains and service. | Google

Two-way signals | Why: To install fire hydrant on the existing 6in PV main.

2. Preston Road, Grimsargh: Dec 4 - Dec 5

Two-way signals | Why: To install fire hydrant on the existing 6in PV main. | Google

Multi-way signals | Why: Upgrade works to the display board, works under multi-way lights.

3. Skeffington Road, Preston: Dec 2 - Dec 3

Multi-way signals | Why: Upgrade works to the display board, works under multi-way lights. | Google

Two-way signals | Why: New gas connection required. Excavation of 2m will be in public carriageway/ footway to connect onto gas main.

4. Woodplumpton Road, Preston: Dec 2 - Dec 5

Two-way signals | Why: New gas connection required. Excavation of 2m will be in public carriageway/ footway to connect onto gas main. | Google

