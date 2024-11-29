Lasting between one day and five weeks, motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or plan their journey to give themselves more time.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Garstang Road, Preston: Dec 3 - Dec 5
Two-way signals | Why: Excavations to lay new gas mains and service. | Google
2. Preston Road, Grimsargh: Dec 4 - Dec 5
Two-way signals | Why: To install fire hydrant on the existing 6in PV main. | Google
3. Skeffington Road, Preston: Dec 2 - Dec 3
Multi-way signals | Why: Upgrade works to the display board, works under multi-way lights. | Google
4. Woodplumpton Road, Preston: Dec 2 - Dec 5
Two-way signals | Why: New gas connection required. Excavation of 2m will be in public carriageway/ footway to connect onto gas main. | Google
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.