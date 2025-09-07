16 free Heritage Open Days experiences in Lancashire you can't miss this September

From hidden heritage gems and family-friendly attractions to seaside strolls and cultural experiences, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Heritage Open Days returns in 2025 with thousands of free events across England, and Lancashire is no exception.
Visitors can uncover the stories behind historic buildings, wander gardens not usually open to the public or take part in immersive activities that bring local history to life.
Whether you’re a longtime resident or just visiting, this September is a chance to try something new, discover local landmarks and enjoy a mix of indoor and outdoor experiences before the autumn sets in.
Find our full gallery below:
1. Judges' Lodgings 400th Birthday Party
Judges' Lodgings Museum, Church Street, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1YS | Celebrate 400 years of Lancaster's oldest Town House. Find out more about life below stairs, enjoy some traditional games in the garden and see normally hidden areas of the house. There will be live music, and creative crafts for kids. | Pre-booking not required. | September 13 and 14. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/judges-lodgings-400th-birthday-party-heritage-open-days-2025.html | Lancashire County Council
2. Bricks, Bugs & Backstories
Whitby Avenue, Ingol, Preston, Lancashire, PR2 3YP | Visitors can explore Dobcroft Nature Reserve, once Cottam Brickworks, where history meets nature. Spot the rare Great Crested Newt as you wander through this reclaimed industrial site, now a haven of wildlife, heritage, and hidden architectural gems. | Pre-booking preferred. | September 13. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/bricks-bugs-backstories-2025.html | Intact Centre
3. Gawthorpe Hall
Habergham Drive, Burnley, Lancashire, BB12 8UA | Come and explore the fabulous historic rooms of Gawthorpe Hall and discover the story of this family home. Find out about the Shuttleworth family and explore the beautiful rooms with wooden panelling, furniture, paintings and a textile collection. | Pre-booking not required | September 20. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/gawthorpe-hall-2025.html | Lancashire Museum Service
4. Haworth Art Gallery
Hollins Lane, Accrington, Lancashire, BB5 2JS | Discover the Arts and Crafts architecture of Haworth Art Gallery and learn about Lancashire born Walter Brierley who went on to become one of the north’s leading architects. Venture into the gardens and hear about York based, Backhouse Nursery and participate in family friendly activities. | Pre-booking not required. | September 21 | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/haworth-art-gallery-2025.html | Haworth Art Gallery