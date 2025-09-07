16 free Heritage Open Days experiences in Lancashire you can't miss this September

1 . Judges' Lodgings 400th Birthday Party

Judges' Lodgings Museum, Church Street, Lancaster, Lancashire, LA1 1YS | Celebrate 400 years of Lancaster's oldest Town House. Find out more about life below stairs, enjoy some traditional games in the garden and see normally hidden areas of the house. There will be live music, and creative crafts for kids. | Pre-booking not required. | September 13 and 14. | Find out more at: https://www.heritageopendays.org.uk/submission-event/judges-lodgings-400th-birthday-party-heritage-open-days-2025.html | Lancashire County Council