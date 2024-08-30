15 things that Lancashire residents would bring to the area if they had one wish - including Preston

Sam Quine
By Sam Quine

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 11:31 BST

Lancashire residents have had their say on what things they would bring to their local area.

While many people are proud of where they are from, there is always one thing that they wish would be available.

From the latest trendy clothes shops to more entertainment venues, people across Lancashire have many wishes for their town or city.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post if they had one wish, what would they bring to their area and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 things that Lancashire residents would bring to the area if they had one wish:

In a comment, James Tull Goodwin said he's like to see more decent music venues in Lancashire.

1. Music venues

Alex Toft said 'we could do with a good arthouse cinema'.

2. Arthouse cinema

Alex Toft said 'we could do with a good arthouse cinema'. | Shutterstock

Jono Grizy said: "Some entertainment aimed at our youth."

3. An entertainment centre

Jono Grizy said: "Some entertainment aimed at our youth." | Google Photo: Google

Hayley Wiletts said; "We need a decent indoor waterpark!"

4. Indoor waterpark

Hayley Wiletts said; "We need a decent indoor waterpark!"

Related topics:LancashirePrestonResidents

