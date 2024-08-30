While many people are proud of where they are from, there is always one thing that they wish would be available.

From the latest trendy clothes shops to more entertainment venues, people across Lancashire have many wishes for their town or city.

We asked readers of the Lancashire Post if they had one wish, what would they bring to their area and the response was overwhelming.

So here are 15 things that Lancashire residents would bring to the area if they had one wish:

1 . Music venues In a comment, James Tull Goodwin said he's like to see more decent music venues in Lancashire.

2 . Arthouse cinema Alex Toft said 'we could do with a good arthouse cinema'. | Shutterstock

3 . An entertainment centre Jono Grizy said: "Some entertainment aimed at our youth." | Google