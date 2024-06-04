An East Lancashire town played host to the European Hovercraft Championships where ‘world-class’ hovercraft drivers competed in a heated competition.

Starting on Saturday May 25, the championships took place on Magnolls Farm in Oswaldtwistle and saw three days of 80mph-plus amphibious racing thrill both racers and spectators alike.

Hovercraft races have been hosted at Magnolls for two decades, but this year’s event marked a first-time appearance for competitors from the European Hovercraft Federation.

Noted as being a sport which is ‘growing in popularity’ by organisers, hovercraft racing is entirely unpaid with many drivers building their own vehicles.

Races varied from junior categories all the way up to "Formula One" where there’s no limit to crafts’ engine power.

Owner of Magnolls Farm, Charlie Peach said: “We’ve had a variety of people come down to watch, people from the local area and people that follow the sport around the country.

“A lot of families and kids which is great because we’re spreading the word and keeping the sport alive.

The meet was the European Championship’s second event of the season, entrants take part in multiple races over a weekend that all contribute towards their final score.

1 . European Hovercraft Championships 7 The tournament saw drivers of all abilities compete in different races. Photo: Paul David Goodman Photography Photo Sales

2 . European Hovercraft Championships 1 The tournament saw drivers of all abilities compete in different races. Photo: Paul David Goodman Photography Photo Sales

3 . European Hovercraft Championships 2 The tournament saw drivers of all abilities compete in different races. Photo: Paul David Goodman Photography Photo Sales

4 . European Hovercraft Championships 9 The tournament saw drivers of all abilities compete in different races. Photo: Paul David Goodman Photography Photo Sales