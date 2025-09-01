Fans gathered near Mary’s Shell on Sunday as the promenade was taken over by stormtroopers, Darth Vaders and droids to celebrate the filming location, which Lucasfilm used in 2021.
Take a look at our gallery below:
1. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach
Star Wars fans gathered for an annual meet-up, at a stretch of the Lancashire coastline that starred in the Disney+ spin-off series, Andor. | Neil Cross
2. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach
Located on Cleveleys promenade, the iconic and futuristic-looking Cafe Cove was deemed to have the perfect look for the episode, with the seaside town doubling as the fictional location of Niamos, featured in episode 7. | Neil Cross
3. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach
It’s the third year of the event, called Niamos - after the name of the beach planet in Season 7 of Andor, which has grown bigger and better each year. | Neil Cross
4. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach
Organiser, Jessica Monger, describes the event as being for "kids, kids at heart, fans of Star Wars and even non-fans". | Neil Cross