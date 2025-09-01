15 out-of-this-world photos as stormtroopers, droids and aliens descend on Cleveleys for Star Wars meet-up

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Sep 2025, 15:01 BST

Stormtroopers, droids and aliens descended on Cleveleys seafront for an intergalactic Star Wars meet-up.

Fans gathered near Mary’s Shell on Sunday as the promenade was taken over by stormtroopers, Darth Vaders and droids to celebrate the filming location, which Lucasfilm used in 2021.

Star Wars fans gathered for an annual meet-up, at a stretch of the Lancashire coastline that starred in the Disney+ spin-off series, Andor.

1. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach

Star Wars fans gathered for an annual meet-up, at a stretch of the Lancashire coastline that starred in the Disney+ spin-off series, Andor. | Neil Cross

Located on Cleveleys promenade, the iconic and futuristic-looking Cafe Cove was deemed to have the perfect look for the episode, with the seaside town doubling as the fictional location of Niamos, featured in episode 7.

2. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach

Located on Cleveleys promenade, the iconic and futuristic-looking Cafe Cove was deemed to have the perfect look for the episode, with the seaside town doubling as the fictional location of Niamos, featured in episode 7. | Neil Cross

It’s the third year of the event, called Niamos - after the name of the beach planet in Season 7 of Andor, which has grown bigger and better each year.

3. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach

It’s the third year of the event, called Niamos - after the name of the beach planet in Season 7 of Andor, which has grown bigger and better each year. | Neil Cross

Organiser, Jessica Monger, describes the event as being for "kids, kids at heart, fans of Star Wars and even non-fans".

4. Star Wars characters take over Cleveleys beach

Organiser, Jessica Monger, describes the event as being for "kids, kids at heart, fans of Star Wars and even non-fans". | Neil Cross

