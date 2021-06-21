15 out of 17 areas of Preston have shown a rise in Covid cases in the second week of June - here are the latest figures
Covid restrictions in Preston and across the rest of England are now expected to be in place until 19 July.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, areas of Lancashire and the North West have seen cases rise in recent weeks.
The latest figures show 15 out of 17 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.
Preston recorded 467 cases in the seven days to 15 June, a rate of 326.3 per 100,000 people.
As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 08 and 15 June.
