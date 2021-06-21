Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, areas of Lancashire and the North West have seen cases rise in recent weeks.

The latest figures show 15 out of 17 neighbourhoods still saw a rise in infections in the latest seven-day period, the second week in June.

Preston recorded 467 cases in the seven days to 15 June, a rate of 326.3 per 100,000 people.

As the country looks set to stay with restrictions for another month, we reveal which neighbourhoods saw the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people between 08 and 15 June.

1. Plungington & University Plungington & University has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 37%, from 405.5 to 254.4.

2. St George's St George's has seen rates of positive Covid cases fall by 6%, from 485 to 457.3.

3. Moor Park Moor Park has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 8%, from 336 to 364.

4. Preston Town Centre Preston Town Centre has seen rates of positive Covid cases rise by 21%, from 302.6 to 366.8.