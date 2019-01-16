15 lesser-known towns and villages worth visiting in Lancashire

Poulton-le-Fylde is a market town in Lancashire, which is situated on the coastal plain called the Fylde. This ancient market town has a wide range of high quality independent shops, eateries and traditional pubs.
Garstang is set on the banks of the River Wyre and features beautiful architecture, abundant wildlife and a wide range of activities. Since 2000, Garstang has become known as the Worlds First Fairtrade Town.
Located on the Fylde coast of Lancashire, just a short distance from the bright lights of Blackpool and Preston, Lytham is a pretty, popular town which boasts a number of independent shops, cafes, restaurants and bars.