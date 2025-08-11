15 amazing pictures from the Blackpool Air Show

The much-anticipated Blackpool Air Show returned at the weekend and thrilled thousands of visitors with its spectacular lineup of aircraft and daring aerobatics. Taking place along the seafront, the event delivered jaw-dropping stunts, vintage planes and modern jets weaving through the sky in a celebration of aviation and adrenaline.

Families and aviation enthusiasts alike found plenty to enjoy, from thrilling flyovers to interactive zones where you could get close with some of the impressive machines. Food stalls, live entertainment and funfair rides added to the festive atmosphere, making it a perfect day out by the sea.

This year’s show featured appearances from crowd-favourites who never fail to amaze with their precision and skill, the Red Arrows always being a particular highlight. Whether you’re a lifelong fan or a first-time visitor, the Blackpool Air Show always offers a dazzling display of speed, skill and spectacle against the backdrop of one of Britain’s most iconic seaside towns.

1 . Blackpool Airshow 2025 Crowds have packed out Blackpool's seafront to get a glimpse of the Red Arrows. | National World Photo Sales